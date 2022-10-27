India records 1,112 new cases of COVID

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the previous 24 hours, ndia reported the fewest incidences of COVID (112). According to figures from the health ministry, the number of active cases in the nation has decreased to 20,821 from 21,607 at the previous count.

With 528,987 documented deaths so far, the overall number of COVID cases was 4.46 crore.

Gujarat provided 517 active cases compared to Assam's 2639 active cases. While Kerala has 3626 active cases, Karnataka has recorded 1953 active cases. There are now 1149 ongoing cases in West Bengal, 406 in Uttar Pradesh, 346 in Odisha, 320 in Rajasthan, 2496 in Maharashtra, and 2533 in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the weekly positivity rate is 1.06% and the daily positivity rate is 0.77%.

Over 1892 people made a full recovery from COVID in the last 24 hours. Over 4,40,97,072 people have recovered from covid since it first appeared.

Over 90.04 billion covid tests have been performed nationwide to date, with 1,44,491 tests being performed in the previous day.

To date, more than 219.58 crore vaccine doses have been given to citizens of the country as part of the COVID vaccination campaign.

As part of a revamped surveillance strategy in the context of COVID-19, the Center has instructed states and UTs to conduct surveillance of arriving overseas tourists.

(Inputs from Agencies)