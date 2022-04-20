India receives second batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine

New Delhi: The second batch of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said.

"A second batch of #SputnikV has landed in Hyderabad today! We are very happy to see that the #RussiaIndia joint fight against #COVID19, which is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation nowadays, has firmly stood on rails & moving forward," the Ambassador said in a tweet.

Affirming that the Sputnik V vaccine is even effective against new strains of COVID-19, Mr Kudashev said this second delivery is very timely.

"As you know, in the near future India also plans to introduce the single-shot 'Sputnik Light' vaccine. Only through joint efforts and taking into account the vital needs of our people can we successfully fight COVID-19," Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Kudashev as saying.

The first consignment of 1,50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in India on May 1. A fortnight later, on May 14, the first does of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad at Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST per dose. The prices are expected to get lower when the local supply begins.

—UNI