India Ready For Any Situation In Doklam: Nirmala Sitharaman

Dehradun: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday assured the nation that India is alert and ready for any unseen situation in Doklam.

Talking to media, Sitharaman said, "We are alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity."

Statement from Sitharaman came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in June. Reportedly, the Prime Minister will visit Qingdao in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on June 9-10.

On February 21, army chief General Bipin Rawat also echoed similar sentiments and assured that there is nothing to worry about the Doklam standoff.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also dismissed reports of Chinese troops regathering near Doklam, saying that the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered.

Last year, a face-off situation took place in the Doklam region between Indian and Chinese troops that was later resolved after 72 days following diplomatic discussions between both the nations.

The face-off, which lasted for over three months, was called off after both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement of their border personnel. (ANI)