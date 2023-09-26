India puts spotlight on complex web of security challenges facing Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised worries about the "complex web" of security problems, including boundary disputes, in the region on Tuesday, prompting India to urge for concerted efforts by like-minded states to actualize the common vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

In the context of China's increasing military aggression in the Indo-Pacific and the border row in eastern Ladakh, he made these remarks at the opening session of the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference (IPAC), which was hosted by India.

The Indo-Pacific has become a "pivotal theatre" in the modern "geo-strategic" canvas, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Manoj Pande said, adding that India's view for the area prioritises respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all governments and the peaceful resolution of disputes.—Inputs from Agencies