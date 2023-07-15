India poised for secular growth this decade on remarkable expansion in asset investment: Capital Group

New Delhi: According to a recent analysis by Capital Group, India is expected to ascend among emerging countries in this decade, driven by spectacular expansion in direct and fixed asset investment.

There has been political stability in the country for the past decade, making economic growth a primary focus.

Capital Group said "While political instability and market volatility may increase in advance of general elections next year, we believe that India is poised for a period of secular growth, fueled by significant expansion in direct and fixed asset investment".—Inputs from Agencies