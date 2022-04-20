    Menu
    India pip Australia to enter final of Hockey Junior World Cup

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: (IANS) Home favourites India edged past Australia 4-2 (2-2) via penalty shoot-out to enter the final of the Hockey Junior World Cup at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Friday.

    Tom Craig's goal in the 14th minute gave Australia the 1-0 lead but India equalised through Gurjant Singh (42nd minute) and led 2-1 with a goal from Mandeep Singh (48th). But Lachlan Sharp's successful deflection from a close angle in the 57th gave the visitors the equaliser as the match ended 2-2 in the regulation time.

    In the shoot-out, Indian goalkeeper Vikash Dahiya saved twice to deny Australia the win, as Harjeet Singh, Harmanpreet, Sumit and Manpreet did their job to give the hosts a 4-2 win.

    In the final, India will meet Belgium, who beat double defending champions Germany, also in a penalty shoot-out.

    IANS

