India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai crosses two lakh footfalls

The India Pavilion, inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, on 1stOctober 2021, has successfully completed its first month at the Expo 2020, Dubai.The India Pavilion has hosted over 2,00,000 visitors as on 3rdNovember with various sector and state specific sessions to discuss India’s growth roadmap. It also secured investment opportunities for the country and celebrated several cultural events to attract visitors.Commenting on the success of India Pavilion, Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Dy. Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “The October month was a huge success for the India Pavilion. We saw a strong visitor turnout and expect this momentum to continue in the coming months”.“While the India Pavilion will showcase more business opportunities for collaboration and investment, the popularity of India’s festivals, food, and cultural performances, have been crucial aspects in attracting visitors from across the globe”, he added.The Pavilion started with the Climate & Biodiversity Week from October 3rd-9th. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy conducted various sessions that highlighted India’s renewable energy goals and climate action plan to the world. These weeks were followed by Space and Urban and Rural Development weeks, where discussions around the future of the sectors, the issues and challenges in the sectors, role of the government regulations and incentives were discussed.Besides sector specific weeks, the India Pavilion also hosted specific weeks for Gujarat, Karnataka and UT of Ladakh. The state of Gujarat organized events at the India Pavilion where Mr. Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister, Gujarat virtually showcased the state’s vibrant Pharma sector along with its plan for sustainable development.Similarly, the Karnataka Week also witnessed the presence of Shri Murugesh Nirani, Minister, Large and Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka along with Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka.Additionally, a series of events showcasing opportunities in Ladakh across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism were discussed during the Ladakh Week at India Pavilion.The Karnataka week saw announcement on partnership between the Government of Karnataka and Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) to strengthen the investment ties between India and UAE. GII’s investment approach in India is sector-agnostic and the firm plans to invest another USD 500m (INR 3,500 crores) in India in the next 3 years and was one of the key achievements for the state of Karnataka.The Climate & Biodiversity week saw virtual participation from dignitaries such as Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India & Mr Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. The Space sector sessions were addressed by Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) & Secretary Department of Space and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) and Shri Mr. Umamaheshwaran R, Scientific Secretary, ISRO.The Urban and Rural Development week that started from 31 October was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India including, Mr. Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (Smart Cities Mission); Mr. Jaideep, OSD (Urban Transport) and Mr Dinesh Kapila, Economic Advisor (Housing).The month of October at the India Pavilion also witnessed an array of cultural activities during Dusshera and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling and music for countless visitors and dignitaries. The ongoing Diwali celebrations at India Pavilion comprise of colourful installations, lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and performances by leading artists such as Salim-Sulaiman, Dhruv and Rooh bands from India and Dubai.The enthusiasm of visitors resulted in India Pavilion being one of the most visited Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The activities and events during October were witnessed by hundreds of visitors with zeal and enthusiasm.