India-Pakistan series in Sri Lanka may begin December 15: Shukla

New Delhi:�Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior functionary Rajeev Shukla said on Thursday that the high-octane India vs Pakistan series may begin on December 15 in Sri Lanka. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the series, which will have one-dayers and T20s, at the neutral venue, paving the way for full fledged preparations. Taking a cue from Sharif, Shukla said: "India-Pakistan series will happen tentatively from December 15 in Sri Lanka." "I am optimistic that the government will give the go-ahead to us. Both the parties have agreed for Sri Lanka as a venue. The whole idea is to resume cricket between the two countries," Shukla, who is the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, said. Sharif on Thursday told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that it was willing to grant permission to send a team to play against India at a neutral venue. International Cricket Council's (ICC) Pakistan Task Force head, Giles Clarke, earlier organised a meeting between BCCI president Shashank Manohar and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan last week in Dubai, where Sri Lanka emerged as the likeliest possible venue. After a fruitful meeting, both boards sought permissions from their respective governments. The BCCI wrote to its union home ministry seeking clearance for the series to go-ahead in Sri Lanka. While Sharif pressed the green light on Thursday, the stand of the Indian government is eagerly awaited. An official announcement in this regard is expected to be made on Friday at ICC's headquarters in Dubai with Clarke expected to declare the details.