India, Pakistan Joining SCO Enhanced Organisation's Potential: Russian Security Council

Bishkek: Political and economic potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has significantly increased after India and Pakistan joined the organisation's ranks, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Today, the SCO has literally become an integral element of international politics. The organisation plays an increasing role in global and regional affairs. The SCO potential has significantly increased after the admission of India and Pakistan in 2017. This opens up new prospects and opportunities for increasing interaction in all areas — from politics and security to economy and humanitarian field," Sputnik quoted Patrushev speaking at the 14th annual meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

The SCO, established in 2001, initially included China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as permanent members. India along with Pakistan were granted status of the organisation's full members in June 2017. The group's key goals include cooperation in the area of international security and counter terrorism. UNI