India pacer Ishant gets engaged

New Delhi:�India fast bowler Ishant Sharma got engaged today, joining the list of cricketers to have recently exchanged rings with their lady love. The Rising Pune Supergiants pacer got engaged to Pratima Singh, a basketball player, in the city. His India teammate Rohit Sharma congratulated Ishant while making a tongue-in-cheek remark. "Welcome to the club @ImIshant congratulations you two. Lekin aaj ke din toh baal katva leta bhai ??" Rohit wrote on his twitter handle.