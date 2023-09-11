India outplay Pakistan by 228 runs in Asia Cup

Colombo: On Monday, India defeated Pakistan by a score of 228 runs in a Super 4 match at the Asia Cup.

India posted a dominant 356 for two against Pakistan in this one-day international thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111).

Pakistan's second most costly bowler, behind Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs), was part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, who gave up 52 runs in 5.4 overs.

In retaliation, Pakistan was bowled out for 128 inside of 32 overs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav stood out with a five-wicket performance.

India scored 356 runs in 50 overs, with Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul both not out (for) and S. Khan taking one wicket (for). In 23 overs, Pakistan was bowled out for 132 (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5/25).—Inputs from Agencies