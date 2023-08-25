India on rise, ensure Greece is part of growth story: Modi

Athen: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted that India's science, technology, and creativity were making waves around the world, citing the country's successful lunar flag-raising as evidence.

Modi called on the Indian community in Greece to "make every effort" to ensure that Greece becomes a part of India's growth story, referencing the thousands of years of history between the two countries dating back to the fourth century BCE and the Mauryan empire.

As ties between Greece and India grow stronger, tourists will have an easier time travelling between the two countries. The prime minister promised the Indian community here that trade and business would improve.—Inputs from Agencies