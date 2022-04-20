India Offers To Evacuate Nationals Of Neighbouring Nations From Wuhan

Beijing: India on Monday offered to evacuate nationals of neighbouring countries from Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus apidemic in China, depending on availability of space in the aircraft that would fly back after delivering medical supplies later this week.

The Indian government will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week to support China to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

On its return, the flight will have limited capacity to take on board Indians wishing to return to India from Wuhan and Hubei province.

"Subject to capacity limitations and space availability on the incoming aircraft, India is also willing to facilitate nationals from all our neighbours boarding it on its return journey to New Delhi," Ambassador Vikram Misri said in a tweet.

He asked those interested to take the flight to contact the Indian embassy.

Many Indian nationals are currently in Wuhan/Hubei province and wishing to return to India have already been in touch with the embassy in the past two weeks.

"We urge all Indian nationals from Wuhan/Hubei who intend to avail this flight and have not yet contacted us, to urgently call our hotlines +8618610952903 and +8618612083629 or send email to helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in before 1900 hours today (17 February 2020) ," said the embassy in another tweet. UNI