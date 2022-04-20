India Not To Have Interaction With Pakistan At UN

India's Chief Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, has said India will indulge in high-level diplomacy by its team led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the UN and New York, and not have any interaction with the Pakistani officials.

"There may be some who stoop low," Akbaruddin told a news briefing on Thursday, on the eve of Modi's visit to the US, alluding to Pakistan, which is expected to rake up the Kashmir issue at the world body.

"Our response to them is we soar high. They may stoop low while we soar high," he added.

He criticised the "mainstreaming" of terrorism by Islamabad. "They now want to mainstream hate speech" on Jammu-Kashmir. India would take it quietly Pakistani moves at the UN and react appropriately.

The Indian envoy noted that New Delhi is interested in pursuing such issues as climate change and sustainable development, and wouldn't allow itself to be dragged to non-issues.

Modi is to address the UN first on September 27 and the same day a speech will be delivered by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan later when he will most likely raise the Kashmir issue.

On asked about the possibility of "right-to-reply" by India after Imran's speech, Akbaruddin said, "It is bad tactics to tell everybody (beforehand) what tactical approach you will adopt."

UNI