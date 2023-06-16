India, not China, better suited for resolving Ukraine crisis: US Congressman

Washington: One of the most prominent Indian Americans in the House of Representatives recently made the argument that India, not China, should take the lead in mediating the conflict in Ukraine because of New Delhi's longstanding ties to Moscow.

Rep. Ami Bera has expressed hope that the Indian government will employ all of its diplomatic resources to help bring an end to the situation in Ukraine.

When asked if he knew for sure that next week's scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Joe Biden would include discussion of the war in Ukraine, he responded he didn't.—Inputs from Agencies