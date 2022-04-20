India-Norway Sign MoUs In Field Of Research And Higher Education

Asia: India and Norway on Tuesday signed a total of four memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in the field of research and higher education.

A delegation of prominent education and research institutions from Norway led by Director-General, Anne Line Wold, Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research is in the capital today.

The signing of MoUs was witnessed by Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund and the head of the delegation.

The MoUs signed between two countries include one between Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and UiT, The Arctic University of Norway for cooperation in fields such as bio-photonics, health and diagnostic tools, nanotechnology, water management and renewable energy.

The other MoU that has been signed is between Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology and UiT, The Arctic University of Norway to facilitate the exchange of students and staff and consolidate joint efforts towards project initiatives in national and EU arena.

MoUs have also been signed between IIT, Jammu and Norwegian University of Science and Technology and IIT Mandi and Norwegian University of Science and Technology with special focus of activities in Landslides, Tunnels, Water Management, Hydropower, Project-based learning, Student and researchers mobility and Cold region technologies.

"The visiting delegation from Norway has had fruitful meetings with their Indian counterparts to discuss increased student mobility between Norway and India. As a part of the Norwegian government's India Strategy 2030, research cooperation and higher education are of high importance in our bilateral relationship," the Norwegian Ambassador said on the occasion.

"This visit is a key step towards achieving the goals of a stronger and deeper bilateral relationship with India in the field of higher education and I look forward to developing this further in the years to come," Frydenlund added.

Director-General Anne Line Wold also stated that India is an important strategic partner for Norway.

"For Norway, exploring potential partners and connecting researchers and institutions with their counterparts in India is extremely crucial. During this visit, we have had an excellent dialogue with the Indian authorities and found several areas of common interest that will benefit both countries. We also hope to see an increased student mobility between India and Norway," said Wold.

Last month, India and Norway agreed that the dynamic nature of trade and investment between the two countries will result in an increasing number of companies interested in establishing and gaining access to the markets in both sides.

During the first session of India-Norway Dialogue on Trade and Investment (DTI), convened in the national capital on January 15-16, both sides exchanged views on investment opportunities available in the respective countries.

