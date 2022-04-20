India, Nepal Resolve Technical Issues On Pancheshwar Dam

Pithoragarh: All technical issues related to the long-awaited Pancheshwar dam in Uttarakhand had been resolved between India and Nepal, Chairman of the Central Water Commission S Masood Hussaini said on Friday.

The dam situated on the Mahakali river in Champawat district is likely to address power and irrigation needs of the two neighbours. The multi-purpose project has been hanging fire for the last 35 years.

"Only non-technical matters such as the sharing of water, the cost of the project as well as some provisions of the Indo-Nepal water treaty are to be resolved between the two countries now," he said. Hussaini was addressing the media in Champawat following the first site survey by a team of experts after Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited submitted the second DPR last year.

"There were over 250 objections on the DPR prepared by WAPCOS. These objections were on things such as the dam height, hydrological design and other technical details. However, they have been sorted out by experts of both countries," he said. The CWC Chairman also heads the high-powered technical committee of experts on the Pancheshwar project. It was constituted by the Union Water Resources Ministry and has over 35 members, including three experts from Nepal. — PTI