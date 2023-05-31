India, Nepal likely to ink number of pacts after Modi-Prachanda talks

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of Nepal will meet to discuss ways to strengthen energy, connectivity, and trade ties between their countries.

'Prachanda' arrived in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon for a four-day visit to India, and hours later he announced at a ceremony held in the Nepalese embassy that both sides are willing to increase the overall ties, and that a number of agreements are likely to be firmed up following his talks with Modi.

Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser, separately paid a visit to the Nepalese prime minister to talk about the country's ties with India. Vinay Kwatra, India's foreign minister, was also present.—Inputs from Agencies