India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Ends In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: The 14-day-long India-Nepal joint military exercise in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh focusing on counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations ended today.

Lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, and disaster management were conducted as part of the SURYA KIRAN-XIII exercise to enhance the skills of troops, a defence press release said here.

The training ended with a 72-hour outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out a cordon and search operation in a mock counter-insurgency drill in a village.

During the final-phase of the exercise, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Uttar Bharat area, Major General Neeraj Verma, Brigadier Ajay Kumar Vig and Brigadier Ranjan Mallik were present as observer representatives of the Indian Army, the release said.

Major General Rajendra Karki, Divisional Commander, Mid Western Division, along with two brigadier-rank officers were present from the Nepal Army, it said.

Besides training, both the contingents also participated in a number of extra-curricular activities including football, basketball and volleyball matches, and a cultural event on the final day to increase the bonhomie between troops.

The joint training helped in cementing ties between the two neighbours, besides promoting understanding and inter-operability between the two armies, the release said. PTI