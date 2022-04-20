India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Begins In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: The 13th edition of bilateral biannual military Exercise SURYA KIRAN, between India and Nepal Army commenced today at Pithoragarh. The aim of exercise is joint training of troops in counter insurgency/ counter terrorism operations in both jungle & mountainous terrain and disaster management.

As part of the exercise important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter insurgency, counter terrorism operations and disaster management will be conducted. Both the Armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refined drills and procedures for joint operation wherever the need so arises. Exercise SURYA KIRAN is a biannual event which is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India. Notably in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise SURYA KIRAN with Nepal is the largest in terms of troop participation. The aim of this exercise is to conduct battalion level joint training with emphasis on counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain. During the exercise, aspects of disaster management and requirement of joint and concerted effort towards relief work have also been included.

The exercise will culminate on 12th June 2018 and there will be a 72 hours joint exercise from 8th to 10th June 2018 which will show the joint skills of soldiers while conducting any counter terrorist operation.



