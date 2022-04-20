India-Nepal Have One Soul: Yogi To Nepal Ambassador

Lucknow: Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nilambar Acharya met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday where both discussed several issues to strengthen the ties between both the countries.

On this occasion, discussions on strengthening the mutual cooperation between India and Nepal in areas including trade, religion, cultural, tourism, were held. Ambassador Acharya congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on successfully organizing the Kumbh Mela-2019. He also appreciated the pivotal role of Uttar Pradesh in the BJP's massive victory in India. Yogi Adityanath said that both India and Nepal have one soul and the relationship is ancient.

Ambassador Acharya said that people of India and Nepal have a strong mutual and emotional connectionand Nepal has always considered India as its family member. The mutual trust and brotherhood between the two countries is strong, he said.

The Ambassador said that sometimes media reports that Nepal has released water, which causes floods in Uttar Pradesh, but this is a natural disaster and for this, both countries should think of taking better and positive steps. He further said that in the field of Irrigation both countries can work together. CM Yogi said that the Gandak High Level Committee has recommended drainage of water from Dhobaha Drain, which is parallel to the "Nepal Dam" located in Navalparaasi, Nepal. The committee has also recommended construction of five bridges. At the same time, the work of constructing a bridge on the drain is being done by Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department in areas adjacent to Nepal. The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department is working to overcome the problem of water logging on the left bank of the Banbasa Barrage of Nepal. In order to assist the tourists of Uttar Pradesh going to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the Embassy of the Nepal Government is considering setting up a reception and support center at Simikot Airport.

Ambassador Acharya said that spiritual and religious tourism of both the countries is getting a boost and it has ample opportunities.

The CM said that Indo-Nepal relations exist since the era of Ramayana when Lord Ram married Goddess Sita. Every year a large number of Nepali tourists visit Ayodhya. Indian tourists go to Janakpur as well. Twin city agreement has been made between Janakpur and Ayodhya to facilitate tourists. The bus is being operated between the two countries.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that to provide transportation facility between India and Nepal, land acquisition has been done by LPAI at about one kilometer near Rupaidiha check post. Lumbini-Dudhi road, which connects Nepal with India is being widened up to 66 km from Kakrahwa side.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to develop the Ram Janaki Marg. This route is proposed to be developed from Ayodhya, the birthplace of "Prabhu Shri Ram Ji" in the state, via Bihar, to Janakpuri, the birth place of "Mata Janki Ji" in Nepal.

The Ambassador said that to export medicinal herbs (rosin and turpentine) to Uttar Pradesh, transit pass and payment is required. Nepal demands that they should be allowed to export rosin and turpentine to UP without any payment. The Chief Minister has given assurance to look into this. UNI