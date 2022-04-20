India-Nepal Border Must Be Open

Dehradun : A two-day meeting of the International Cooperation Council of India and the Policy Research Establishment of Nepal on various security related issues of India and Nepal started in Dehradun. In the first day's meeting, experts from various disciplines in one opinion said that to keep the relationship between Roti-Daughter of India and Nepal to keep the family safe, the 1751-kilometer long international border should remain open. Better sealing restrictions on safety were emphasized on strengthening the monitoring mechanism of mutual understanding and strengthening of the two countries. On Tuesday, the two-day seminar was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Trivandrum Singh Rawat in the Indian Forestry Research and Education Council (ICFRE) Auditorium. Addressing the seminar, the Chief Minister said that India has maintained strong cultural and social relations in India for centuries. Some elements are trying to create a rift in this deep relationship, both countries need to be cautious with such elements. He expressed hope that this meeting will be successful in giving a new dimension to Indo-Nepal relations. Expressing gratitude to India, Madhu Raman Acharya, former Foreign Secretary of Nepal, said that the way India has extended its support during the Nepal earthquake, its mutual relationship has deepened. On all other occasions, even more cooperation has been received from India. At the same time, the former Foreign Secretary of India said that many times it has been revealed that Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated in India through Nepal, as the border becomes open and the Nepalese documents of terrorists make it easier to infiltrate It happens. To prevent this, he said that while taking friendly measures, Nepal should take special steps to stop infiltration in India. However, former Nepal police chief Kishore Lama said that it is not appropriate to blame Nepal alone to stop the infiltration of terrorists. There is better intelligence for India and if any of them can be found with Nepal, then any infiltration can be foiled. Ranjit Rai, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, clarified that both countries should have an open border, but there should not be a walnable border. For this, patrol on the border should be increased and the boundary pillars that have been damaged should be repaired as soon as possible. To prevent encroachment on border areas, the government of both the countries should work very seriously. On this occasion, National Co-operation Dattatreya Hashbole of National Self-Service Association, LPP President, President of Policy Research Establishment, Rakesh Berry, Chairman of International Coordination Council, Dean Rabindra Barry, Vice President DN Chandolla, SS Kothiyal, Former Director General of BSF Prakash Singh, Nepal. Former ambassador KV Rajan etc. were present.

Five States have Nepal border

State, border (in kilometers)

Uttarakhand, 263

Bihar, 729

Uttar Pradesh, 560

West Bengal, 100

Sikkim, 99

