India, Maldivian foreign ministers discuss agenda for PM Modi's proposed visit

New Delhi: Foreign Ministers of India and Maldivia, Sushma Swaraj and Dunya Maumoon, met over the weekend and reportedly discussed the agenda for a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to that country, and reviewed progress made and to be made in existing bilateral developmental projects. According to reports, both foreign ministers also discussed ways for enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations. The meeting was of 45-minutes duration. ANI