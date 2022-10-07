India logs 1,997 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 1,997 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 2,529 recorded earlier, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

In the same period, the country recorded nine Covid related deaths, taking the national toll to 5,28,754 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 30,362 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,908 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,47,344. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.34 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,13,123 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.64 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.88 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

