India Likely To Be Affected Adversely By Impact Of Climate Change As Food, Water Security Of The Country Is Also Likely To Be Affected

Dehradun: Adaptation and mitigation are two keys that need to be turned to maintain the type of stability that will help nations to cope against climate change said Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE). Speaking at the inaugural session of the five days training programme on climate change vulnerability and adaptation strategies for scientists and technologists working in the government sector, Dr. Ashwani Kumar said that India is a developing economy most vulnerable to climate change because it is more prone to the adverse impacts from climate change. Mitigation measures alone are insufficient. Even with an immediate end to emissions of greenhouse gases, climate change will occur and there is need to adopt to these changes. India is likely to be affected very adversely by impact of climate change as food and water security of the country is also likely to be affected adversely. Climate change mitigation can be attained at cheaper cost through forestry activities like afforestation and reforestation, however, adaptation going to the key for stability of natural resources. He urged all scientists across the sectors to join hand to ensure climate change mitigation and adaptation in various agroclimatic zones of the country. Globally 30% of land is covered with forest. India is the tenth largest forested country in the world. Forests in India contributing a lot towards climate change mitigation. With its focus on sustainable management of forests, afforestation and reforestation programmes, India has been successful in improving carbon stock in its forests by as much as 10% amounting to about 600 million tons of carbon for the decade ending in 2004. India's forests also capture about 10% of its annual GHG emissions. Dr. Kumar further informed that ICFRE is playing an important role in Global Climate Change negotiations. Dr. T.P. Singh, ADG, Biodiversity and Climate Change and the Course Director, welcomed the participants and introduced the course structure. Dr. S.P. Singh, DDG (Admin) was the guest of honor on the occasion. Dr. Singh said that in the recent years Climate Change is one of the few issues that have received tremendous global attention. He stressed on identifying the vulnerabilities of climate change. Adaptation is a major challenge for developing countries like India. In the first technical session Mr. V.R.S. Rawat, Scientist from Biodiversity and Climate Change, ICFRE made a presentation on Introduction to Climate Change: Vulnerabilities and Adaptation Strategies, International negotiations and role of ICFRE. Dr. Savita, DDG (Education), ICFRE made presentation on 'Role of leadership in Climate Change'. ICFRE is organizing a five days training course from 02 to 06 Feb 2015 for the scientists and technologists working in government sector on "Climate Change: Vulnerabilities and adaptation". Twenty scientists from different Government scientific organizations and Universities of the country are participating in the training programme. The training programme is sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India under the 'National Programme for Training of Scientists and Technologists working in Government Sector'. Dr. Shilpa Gautam conducted the inaugural session and Dr. Anita Srivastava proposed the vote of thanks. Shri Saibal Dasgupta, DDG (Extension) ICFRE, Dr. R.S. Rawat Scientists from ICFRE were also present during inaugural session.