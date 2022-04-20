India likely to approve first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use by this year's end: Report

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country and has disrupted every activity. Over 1 crore people have been afflicted with this deadly pathogen so far, while over 1.46 lakh people have succumbed to it. Now amid the crisis, coronavirus vaccine is one hope for the people across the world. Nearly 250 vaccine makers globally are working to provide the vaccines against this deadly pathogen. Some of the vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna have started inoculating people in some countries.

Now amid this wait, the sources in the Indian government have suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine may get approval for emergency use by the end of this year.

According to a report by news agency IANS, quoting government sources, two vaccine manufacturer companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer have sent applications to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for approval of the emergency use of their vaccine in India and is currently awaiting its approval.

Meanwhile, sources also said that the CDSCO expert panel is currently examining the application of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. Sources added that after the review of the expert committee on the application, it is likely to be approved by the end of this week.

Sources have also indicated that the Oxford-AstarZeneca vaccine developed by SII is likely to get the approval first, because of its relatively lower price, effective logistics and easiness in storage.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine requires a temperature of minus 70° C to store for a long time, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored in a household refrigerator. It is not difficult to maintain a lower temperature and can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, from installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here in anticipation of storing COVID-19 vaccine. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.

For the unversed, India is the world's largest vaccine maker country and is planning to start vaccinating its citizens starting next month. However, there has been no official announcement regarding this by the Central government.

