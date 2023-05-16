India likely to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: Top WHO official

Cape Town: A senior WHO official has stated that, based on data showing the annual rate of decline for newborn fatalities in India between 2016 and 2021, it is possible that India would fulfil the Sustainable Development Goal targets in this crucial area by 2030.

The number of maternal deaths in India has decreased thanks to significant efforts made to enhance the quality of care women receive while giving birth. Dr. Anshu Banerjee, Director of the Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation in Geneva, told that this will help improve the health of babies.

Dr. Banerjee, who was in town last week to participate in the 'International Maternal Newborn Health Conference' (IMNHC 2023), said, "If we use the annual rate of reduction for newborn deaths between 2016-2021 and apply it to 2022-2030, it is likely that India will be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets."—Inputs from Agencies