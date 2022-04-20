India Jr Beat NZ 2-0 In 3-Nation Hockey Tournament Opener

Canberra: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey on Wednesday started their campaign at the 3-Nations Tournament here with a well-deserved 2-0 win against New Zealand in their opening encounter.

India's young Forward Lalrindiki (15') and Midfielder Prabhleen Kaur (60') scored the goals which secured the win for their side.

Constant pressure on the New Zealand defence in the opening quarter led to a golden opportunity for the visiting Indian team, who utilised their chance at the stroke of the quarter break with Forward Lalrindiki struck with a calculated strike to give her side an important, well-deserved 1-0 over lead over New Zealand.

The two teams battled for possession in the middle of the park but neither could create any firm chances, as India retained their one-goal advantage at the half-time break. In the third quarter India were awared two PC while New Zealand also earned a PC both failing to utilise the opportunity, but India defensive line, led by Goalkeeper Kharibam made sure that they protected their one-goal lead. The fourth quarter saw a similar story as New Zealand looked for the equalizer, while India were focused on extending their lead.

However, it was only in the last minute of the match, with 30 seconds remaining on the clock, that India were awarded yet another Penalty Corner. This time it was India's Prabhleen Kaur who stepped up to take the drag-flick, and scored an exquisite goal in the 60th minute to secure a 2-0 win for the team.

The Tournament started on Tuesday with New Zealand defeating hosts Australia 3-1 with Australia's Aisling Utri (50') scoring her team's only goal.

The Indian team will be in action yet again on Thursday as they face hosts Australia in their second match of the 3-Nations Tournament.



