India is your trusted partner: PM Modi to African countries

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to the Global South by saying that India is a trusted and close partner of Africa in its journey to become a global superpower under the 'Agenda 2063.

Counter-terrorism, food and energy security, resilient supply chains, climate action, and cyber security were all mentioned by Modi during his talk to African and BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.

2013 marked the beginning of the 'Agenda 2063' economic development plan for the 50 years that the African Union had been working on.—Inputs from Agencies