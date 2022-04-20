India Is Proud Of Our Scientists : PM

After ISRO lost touch with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram, minutes before it was to land near the south pole of the Moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the ISRO scientists have given their best and have always made India proud.

The PM said despite the latest setback, 'We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme'

'India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!

Chairman Isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme,' the PM said.

The PM's statement came after ISRO lost touch with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram, minutes before it was to land near the south pole of the Moon.

Isro said Vikram's performance until the last moment snag was perfectly normal and it had begun analysing data to figure out what happened.