India Is On The Path Of Development Under PM Modi, Says U'khand CM Dhami

Haridwar: While addressing an event in Haridwar on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said there was a time when Indian Prime Ministers visited other countries, but people did not know when they would depart and return.

"There was a time when Indian PMs used to visit abroad and we didn't even know when they went and came back," said the Uttarakhand CM. Speaking about the contributions of the Modi-led government CM Pushkar Singh Dhami went on to say that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the route to development and progress. He also added all the counties celebrated the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Dhami said, "You can see that the nation is swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM is on a visit to foreign nations right now.

The CM further added, "Celebrations are taking place in all the countries where he is visiting. This is new India." —ANI