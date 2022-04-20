India Is Most Secure For Minorities: Sakshi Maharaj On Hamid Ansari's Statement

Kannauj: Unconvinced by the statement of former Vice President Hamid Ansari that a feeling of unease and insecurity had crept in among minorities in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj today claimed that India was the most secure country for minorities. Mr Maharaj even advised former Vice President to stay in a Muslim majority country like Pakistan for a few days to clear his doubt on what he had said. He said such a statement by the former Vice President revealed his insincerity towards the post he handled. On a recent order by Supreme Court for a NIA probe in the 'Love Jihad' cases surfacing in Kerala, Mr Maharaj said the order was 'outstanding'. He alleged that Indian girls were being sold to Gulf countries. 'Many of them are forced into prostitution, in these countries. It should be prohibited,' Mr Maharah added. UNI