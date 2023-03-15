    Menu
    World

    India invites Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to SCO meeting: Report

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March15/ 2023

    Islamabad: According to media reports from Wednesday, India has extended an invitation to Khawaja Asif, the defence minister of Pakistan, to attend the upcoming April conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi.

    Nowadays, India presides over the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

    India, now serving as SCO president, will soon begin hosting a number of important conferences.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :India Pak Khawaja Asif SCO
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in