India in proposed UK alliance to curb telecom reliance on China

London: The UK has pitched for the ''D10'', a grouping of 10 democratic countries comprising the G7 and India, among others, to create an alternate source for 5G technology and equipment, to curb reliance on China, reports said on Friday.

Britain is seeking to forge an alliance of ten democracies to create alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid relying on China, the Times reported, citing British government sources.

The Boris Johnson government, which has allowed conditional permission to Chinese telecom major Huawei for 5G trials in the country despite Washington''s disapproval, approached the Trump administration about a ''D10'' club of democratic partners, based on the G7 plus Australia, South Korea and India, it said.

The plan gained momentum based on new concerns about Huawei as security officials began a review into its involvement in the mobile network upgrade, the Times added.

--IANS