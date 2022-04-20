India Ideas Summit: Impact of coronavirus on global supply chain, India-US healthcare collaboration on agenda

New York: The India Ideas Summit organised by the powerful US India Business Council (USIBC) scheduled on July 21-22 will see discussions on a wide range of topics including the impact of coronavirus on global supply chain and healthcare collaboration between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the upcoming virtual Summit, which has assembled a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society.

In an interview with ANI, Nisha Biswal, President, USIBC said: "As you know, the theme for this year's summit, which is a virtual summit is 'Building a Better Future.' And so I think as we look at the US India relationship, and the importance of this partnership in all of the challenges that we are currently confronting, as well as the world that we hope to see post-COVID."

"We will be talking about a lot of really important themes everything from healthcare collaboration to, you know, global supply chains and the impact on that as well as how the pandemic has really forced us to rethink how we live, how we work how we travel. So lots of very interesting and important conversations coming up," she added

Biswal said that during his address, PM Modi is expected to share his vision for the importance of the US India relationship and the importance of collaboration between American and Indian industry.

"I expect that the prime minister will share his thoughts his vision for the importance of the US India relationship, the importance of collaboration between American and Indian industry and the opportunities that that can create for both countries as well as for the world," she added.

Biswal said that the summit will witness the participation of important policymakers and senior executives from both countries.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a star-studded virtual summit next week on building a better future for both the countries and the world, amidst the COVID-19 and China's aggressive actions.

"We've got really a star-studded lineup and we're so excited that we're going to have, you know, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of commerce, you know, Minister Jaishankar, as well as Secretary Pompeo, I can, I can tell you that we have a few surprise guests as well, but we also have a lot of executives that are going to be joining us from different companies," she said. (ANI)