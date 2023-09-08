India holding G20 Presidency at this time a golden opportunity: Top MEA official

New Delhi: A senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that India is prepared to make its mark at the next G20 summit and that the country recognises the "golden opportunity" presented by its current G20 Presidency.

G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi told on the eve of the mammoth conclave that "the broad agenda of the summit will revolve around 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — One Earth, One Family, One Future."

US Vice President Joe Biden is among the several foreign leaders who arrived in Delhi on Friday in preparation for the summit. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, Vice President Joe Biden met with him for in-depth discussions.