India Hockey players reach Amritsar after bronze medal win at Paris Olympics

Key players like Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh played pivotal roles in the 2-1 triumph over Spain.

Amritsar: After clinching the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, the players of the Indian Men's Hockey Team such as Hardik Singh Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Gurjant Singh returned to their hometown on Sunday.

The Indian Men's Hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport, on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Hardik Singh's mother Kamaljeet Kaur and Mandeep Singh's father also shared their views on the team's arrival at Amritsar.

"We are feeling very proud. I have no words to describe my feelings...We were supporting the team in Paris also and today we have gathered to welcome them..." Kamaljeet Kaur said while speaking to ANI.

"I am feeling very happy as the team has won the bronze medal in the Olympics...Everyone is waiting to welcome them..." Mandeep Singh's father said.

Sukhdev Singh's father Ajit Singh said that it feels like the team have brought back a gold medal along with them.

"They have won and come, it feels that they have won Gold. It feels great. As soon as he arrived, my son put his medal around my neck. There can be no greater joy than this. Congratulations to the entire team. May God continue to bless them...Our wish has come true now. They have brought laurels to our country...We are very happy..." Ajit Singh said.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

—ANI