India Has One DNA And It Is Hindu: RSS Leader

Lucknow: Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said there is only one "DNA in Bharat" and that is "Hindu".

"In the Sangh, Hindu is a "rashtravachak" word. There is one DNA in Bharat and the name of that DNA is Hindu. Hindutva has an identity and those terming themselves secular have propagated it as communal, despite the fact that it is a diverse idea," he said, adding that whatever the RSS says on Hindutva should be "understood".

Hosabale was speaking after releasing a book on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), written by the outfit''s senior "pracharak" and "all-India sah prachar pramukh" Sunil Ambekar, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The book, titled "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - Swarnim Bharat ke Disha Sootra", was released by Hosabale at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

"A hundred years ago, the word Hindu was interpreted in a larger context. Those who did not understand the country''s long-stranding traditions made it communal," he said.

"Some say, we are not Hindu but Indians. Some, due to political reasons, avoid it. That is their view but names are important. You cannot have a picture of Madonna and put someone else''s name," the RSS leader said.

Changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj reflects the history of the city, he said.

"Some people say if Bharat becomes a Hindu rashtra, what will happen? These people do not understand the words ''Hindu'' and ''rashtra''. If you call Ayodhya Honolulu, it will not be fair," Hosabale said.

On the occasion, Adityanath said if one wants to understand the RSS, its aspect of service would have to be understood.

"In any calamity or disaster, RSS volunteers move ahead with the mission of service," he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the movement of over one crore migrant workers -- 40 lakh came back to the state and 60 lakh returned to other states -- the chief minister said.

"RSS workers served them irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, langauge or anything," he added.

To a question on the criticism of the RSS, Adityanath said, "When there is no one speaking against you, it means you are not doing good. The RSS, when appreciated, never takes pride. And it never shows anger when criticised."

Earlier, Hosabale said the book could be a "disha sutra" (guiding principle)" for knowing the RSS, but for understanding it, one would have to come into its fold.

Ambekar had earlier written a book titled "The RSS Roadmaps for the 21st Century", which was released by the Sangh chief in 2019. The latest book is the Hindi version of that. —PTI