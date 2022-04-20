India Has no Guts to Take Back Pakistani Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has said India lacked guts to take back parts of Jammu and Kashmir now under Pakistani control.

Addressing a rally in Kishtwar district, the National Conference president said India and Pakistan needed to talk and solve the Kashmir issue because "war is no solution".

"Pakistan is one of the stakeholder which the government of India has itself accepted. There was a resolution on this, which says that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is the part of India. Kya yeh tumhare baap ka hai? (Is this your ancestral property)," he said.

"The government of India has no guts to take back (parts of Kashmir) from Pakistan, neither Pakistan has guts to snatch Kashmir from India. In between, innocent people of Kashmir are suffering and border residents have become the cannon fodder due to escalating tensions."

Abdullah made the remarks amid heightened India and Pakistan border tension which has left dozens of people, including soldiers, dead on both sides.

--IANS