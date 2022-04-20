Soumitra Bose

India hardens on ASEAN: To maintain its present China-teaching-lessons due to its unprovoked, gratuitous, no-holds-barred repeated irrepressible land-capturing escapades in Doklam and Eastern Ladakh, India, in a fully determined counter-action, among others, has strictly told/advised 10-nation ASEAN (Association of South-East Asia Nations) to rightaway stop surreptitiously peddling/smuggling India-reject Chinese goods of all hues into India through ASEAN's some members out of its total 10-member grouping which now is "pally" with India. To enable this, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal has asked the "supercilious" ASEAN to strengthen its "rules of origin (of goods)" provisions so that the Chinese goods --- now strictly banned in India --- are not uninterruptedly relentlessly smuggled into India via ASEAN countries (unlike now).

If not adhered to this "caution, warning, explicit signal", ASEAN will be surely construed as promoting anti-India wave via China which in any case is "sheer doubt for India" since long especially after its usurping Indian land in Doklam episode that resulted in the Indian soldiers using their might and reusurping it from the Chinese, leaving them flummoxed. (At the time of writing, reports are, recalcitrant Chinese have made another path and are exploiting on that albeit, unsuccessfully, thanks to the Indian Soldiers and their might). They have stepped back apprehending the Indian Forces' sure-shot determination to push them back+possible unsavoury consequences that would lead to 'boycot' of China worldwide what with USA, Europe etc already boycotting China no-holds-barred+rejected all Chinese goods, paraphernalia like Apps etc of all hues.

It be mentioned here that the anti-China, anti-Chinese feelings in the country are at its peak so much so that many Chinese nationals staying in the country, so far unhindered, are now nerve wrecked, scared that they will be hauled up by the local population any time. They are confident that because of their army-brethren in their home-country China indulging in anti-India escapades, they are facing the brunt. Now they are scared full of trepidation. They are spread all throughout the country and even in its interiors. They are apprehending a sudden "attack" on them as a "backlash" to Chinese usurpation in Doklam.

Hereafter, amid countrywide "Ban Chinese", "Chinese Down Down", "Kick Chinese", "Capture China", "Gaddar Chinese", "Betrayer Chinese", "Chinese Bhaago", "Chinese Ab Jhelo", Government here without wasting time abided by the countrymen's feelings and banned Chinese Apps amounting to thousands, banned Chinese goods in all sectors, canceled business dealings, collaborations, tenders, contracts etc with Chinese now being mentioned as Dirty Chinks. All this naturally has brought down the morale of the Chinese staying here. Even the morale of the Chinese staying in Kolkata since 1800s are now scared of any fallout on them. (It may be relevant to mentioned here that the only Chinese language daily newspaper in the whole world including China is published and fully read, analysed, discussed in China Town in Kolkata. What's more? The Chinese language newspaper is monitored in local government for obvious reasons, and now, in Home Ministry in Delhi also because of obvious reasons of security in view of "today". Of course so far, nothing 'objectionable' has been found in it even though blow-by-blow scrutiny on a daily basis goes on, say those in the know of the matter.

Another 'blow' to China : So many business establishments in the country specializing on China-products have closed. So many Chinese language-learning centres have summarily downed their shutters lest they be targeted as anti-India. So many China-India joint business councils have closed shop. Craze for Chinese language has reached at its nadir with none opting for it. Very craze for the Chinese food in the country has stopped so that none can point any accusing finger at them of being pro-Chinese and hence, anti-India.

China surely is strictly no-no in the country today. Many high level politicians in the country specializing in all aspects of China --- they are more Chinese than Indian, so to say --- have unceremoniously downed their shutters strongly apprehending backlash + anti-national fingers at them. Yes, till now, they were minting at the behest of China here signing paeans for them without benefitting India in any way. Countrymen and National Exchequer haplessly gaped at them with no respite of any kind.

The equanimous Goyal displaying rationale does categorically mention "FTA (Free Trade Agreement) should be mutually beneficial" and not one-sided or partisan as before "Ban on Chinese" when only China benefitted in all fronts of unaccounted profits. The ban on them thus is justified. For India, it is killing many Chinese birds --- these all (and more) recalcitrant, refusing to accord any respect, regard to tolerant, patient India despite it being always tolerant to its high handedness --- with single stone, say those in Government in know of these matters relating to it.

Goyal is aware of the need to strengthen the rules of origin provisions, work towards removal of non-tariff barriers and provide better market access, according to commerce ministry. An early review on ASEAN-India Trade has been demanded in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) as the trade pact is hurting India's interest, particularly because of violations of rules of origin. India is concerned and wants to review FTAs as several Chinese goods and dumped in the market through a 3rd country with which India has a free trade and agreement.

Imports at reduced or 0 duty put Indian industry at a disadvantage.

Goyal reiterates to THE HAWK that India's consistent position that the review of the FTA has been delayed. India wants a review of trade pact as balance of trade is heavily titled towards favor of ASEAN members : Brunnei, Cambodia. Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

India's imports from ASEAN countries increased sharply after the signing of the FTA of 2019. It is positive but not for the benefit of China's clandestine, surreptitious anti-India activities through them, unflinchingly confide Commerce Ministry officers.

Otherwise accommodating to 'benefit' India, Goyal does not want India to lose valour to China that in any case is 'subservient' to India for sale of its goods other totally rejected worldwide due to its anti-world attitude. Now India too is included in that Global Ban-China list.

—The Hawk Features