India, Greece elevate ties to strategic partnership; decide to give new momentum to overall engagement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis decided on Friday to give a new impetus to the overall relations between the two countries by upgrading them to a strategic partnership, promising to double bilateral trade by 2030, and agreeing to seal a migration and mobility pact soon.

In his first visit to Greece in 40 years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew in from Johannesburg, announced that his country would be increasing its cooperation with Greece in the fields of defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and emerging technologies.

In light of their increasing agreement on security and defence matters, the two sides agreed to establish an institutional interaction at the level of national security advisors and increase collaboration in the defence industry following the Modi-Mitsotakis discussions.—Inputs from Agencies