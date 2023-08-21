India G20: Youth 20 Summit concludes successfully in Varanasi

Varanasi: The Y20 India engagement Group meeting under framework of India’s G20 Presidency concluded successfully in Varanasi.

The four-day Youth 20 summit 2023 had started in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday.





Around 150 delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organizations converged to discuss the five identified themes of Y20 including Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

During the four-day summit, delegates visited Sarnath, the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga ghat during a river cruise. India's rich art, culture and heritage left a long-lasting impression on the delegates from across the world. Rich and diverse cultural heritage of the holy city of Varanasi; its spirituality, literature, art, and music also mesmerized the delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations.

The Y20 Summit is the culmination of the Inception Meeting at Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations conducted at prominent educational institutions, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, Brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to the main Y20 Summit.

This Summit aimed to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders, contribute to the development of young people, and discuss the Youth agenda on a global platform.

Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group has organised discussions and consultations pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 has proved to be a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities. —ANI