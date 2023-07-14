    Menu
    India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects

    Nidhi Khurana
    July14/ 2023
    Paris: After talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, India and France announced a raft of "ground-breaking" defence cooperation projects on Friday. These include the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and the construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy.

    A decision considered as reflective of the strengthening bilateral defence ties was made by the two strategic partners to engage in the co-development and co-production of innovative defence technologies, even for the benefit of third countries.

    India's long-awaited purchase of 26 Rafale naval variants from France remains unannounced.—Inputs From Agencies

