India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi, says Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that India is fortunate to have a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is paving the path to put the country foremost in the world.

Here at the launch of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, Shah stated that initiatives like the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' had helped inspire pride in the nation's citizens.

The government has organised a festival called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark and honour the country's 75th year of independence.

He went on to say that "the confidence instilled in the minds of every Indian through such programmes serves as inspiration for our courageous soldiers to carry out surgical strikes, empowering our scientists to develop COVID-19 vaccine, and providing courage to ISRO scientists to reach the Moon and the orbit of the Sun."

The home minister has stated that 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' is more than simply a programming; it is a channel to communicate with the country's future.

He remarked, "This programme can become a medium to make yourself a part of the process of making the country great," adding that "in 25 years, when the present generation will lead a great India, then they will have the satisfaction in their mind that the previous generation had helped make a very strong India."

It is the obligation and test of leadership to link everyone in the country to the country's future, everyone's feelings to the country's growth, and everyone's efforts to the country's advancement and development, Shah stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added at the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," "is paving the way to make the country first in the world," and the entire country should feel "incredibly fortunate" for this.

According to Shah, India's economy has risen from the eleventh to the fifth spot on the global scale, and it will soon become the third largest in the world.

According to the home minister, Prime Minister Modi's leadership during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which featured over two million events, reawakened the dormant patriotism of the entire country. The 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, he stated, would serve as the capstone to these initiatives.

From the Red Fort's walls, Shah claimed, Modi had issued a rallying cry to all Indians to "take 'Panch Pran' — the goal of a developed India; to eliminate the mentality of slavery; to take pride in our traditions; to devote our lives to living in unity and integrity; and to reawaken a sense of duty"

The home minister noted that in response to the prime minister's request for 'Har Ghar Tiranga,' 23 crore homes, businesses, and other buildings across the country raised the tricolour.

He claimed that in response to the prime minister's call, the entire nation participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The home minister noted that "as a result of this patriotic spirit," "Chandrayaan" has lately arrived at the "Shiv Shakti" point on the Moon, "a very proud moment for all countrymen."

He claimed that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative had inspired a sense of national pride in the minds of all Indians.

Every person, family, citizen, and child should feel an emotional connection to the idea of making India great, Shah explained, and that is the goal of the "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" campaign.

From September 1-30, he added, "every household, ward, and village will collect'mitti' (soil) or grains in a pot (Kalash)." Then, from October 1-13 at the block level, and again from October 22-27 at the state level, the 7,500 pots will go to Delhi.

To honour the country's heroes, the prime minister will place soil from these 'Amrit Kalash' in the 'Amrit Vatika' he has built in Delhi, he said, adding, "we must make India great during the period of 'Amritkal'."—Inputs from Agencies