India facing worst recession in current fiscal, says Crisil

New Delhi: India's fourth recession since Independence, the first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is here, Crisil said on Tuesday as it predicted the economy to shrink by 5% in the current fiscal because of coronavirus lockdown. "The first quarter (April to June 2020) will suffer a staggering 25% contraction," it said in its assessment of India's GDP. "About 10% of GDP in real terms could be permanently lost. So going back to the growth rates seen before the pandemic is unlikely in the next three fiscals." In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice – as per available data – in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. The reason was the same each time – a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy. Crisil said the recession in the current fiscal is different as agriculture could soften the blow this time. PTI