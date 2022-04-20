India extends full support to UK for successful COP26 to be held in Glasgow

India believes that Climate actions must be nationally determined: Shri Bhupender Yadav



The world needs higher concrete actions in terms of climate finance and technology transfer by the developed countries.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Stating that India is always committed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC) Framework and its Paris Agreement, and will work constructively for successful and balanced outcome at COP26, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change,Shri Bhupender Yadav extended India’s full support to the UK for COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November this year.

The Environment Minister had a detailed meeting with Mr. Alok Sharma , COP26 President-Designate, UK in New Delhi today wherein they discussed issues relating to climate change, COP26, India-UK 2030 Roadmap, and other related matters.

“India believes that Climate actions must be nationally determined and strongly advocates that the differentiation and operationalization of flexibility provided in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement for developing countries should be at the core of decision-making” emphasized Shri Yadav reiterating Prime Minister,Shri Narendra Modi’s focus on climate justice while fighting climate change.

The Environment Minister also mentioned about the global initiatives spearheaded by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for tackling climate change viz. Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), Coalition on Coalition Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

COP26 President-Designate, UK, Alok Sharma sought the support of India on the COP 26 Initiatives launched by the UK and for a successful COP at Glasgow and acknowledged India’s leadership role. Both the leaders also exchanged views on important climate negotiation agenda items to be deliberated in the upcoming COP26 at Glasgow.

