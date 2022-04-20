India extends ban on international flights till Jan 31

New Delhi: Indian government has extended the ban on international flights further by a month, till January 31, 2021.

The suspension, which first came into effect in March, was earlier to get over on December 31, 2020.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension on December 30. The regulator clarified that cargo flights and limited international flights under bubble arrangement will continue.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said a decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021.

"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," he added, in a statement on social media platform Twitter, on December 30.

Flights to the country were suspended till December 31