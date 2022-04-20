India expects 'movement' to seal Rafale deal with France

Paris: Ahead of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande, India today said it expects "movement" on a proposal for setting up French nuclear reactors in Jaitapur in Maharashtra as well as Rafale fighter deal, both of which are pending for long. These issues, along with trade, will be high on the agenda of substantive discussions between the two leaders amid India's keen interest to get participation of French companies in the 'Make in India' programme. Terrorism, against the backdrop of an attack here three months back, will also be discussed. "India and France are strategic partners. In this context, the issues of civil nuclear and defence cooperation will be discussed. The issues you referred to will also be discussed. We expect movement on these issues," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said here when asked whether the two leaders will talk about Jaiitapur nuclear project and multi-billion dollar Rafale deal. "There will be substantive discussions on defence and nuclear issues. Wait for the outcome," he added. The spokesman said India expects French companies to participate in 'Make in India' programme in the field of defence as well as civil nuclear energy, "where India can make some nuclear installations with France." The Jaitapur project, where French company Areva is to set up six nuclear reactors with total power generation capacity of about 10,000 MW, is stuck for long because of differences over the cost of electricity to be generated. Similarly, the deal to supply 126 Rafale fighter planes is also deadlocked because of differences over price. Modi, who arrived here today on a four-day visit, will also address two meetings with French CEOs � one on infrastructure and another on defence. He will also have 'Naav pe Charcha' (chat on boat) with Hollande when they go for a cruise on Seine river which passes through Paris. PTI