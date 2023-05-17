India, EU agree to coordinate policies in strategic semiconductor sector

New Delhi: After agreeing to coordinate their policies in the crucial semiconductor sector, India and the European Union met for the first time as ministers at the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Brussels in August. They hope to reach an agreement by the end of September.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported the next day that significant topics such as economic security and supporting connection projects in third geographies were discussed, and that the two countries agreed to find projects for collaborative implementation.

India and the European Union made the important decision to increase their collaboration on IT and telecoms standardisation, with an emphasis on the promotion of interoperable standards.—Inputs from Agencies