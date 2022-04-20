India, Estonia To Step Up Trade, Technology Cooperation

Tallin: India and Estonia on Wednesday discussed potential areas of cooperation and agreed to increase trade and commerce in IT, innovation, e-governance, cyber security and education.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu held delegation level talks with President Kersti Kaljulaid and reviewed bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

"My discussions with President Kaljulaid this morning were wide-ranging. We reviewed bilateral relations and potential areas of cooperation. We exchanged views about regional, multilateral global issues and common interest," said Naidu.

He said although there are asymmetries in the size of the two economies, India and Estonia share several complementarities.

"Our economic engagement, which has grown since the establishment of diplomatic relations and stands at US$ 172 mn per annum holds considerable potential for growth & expansion. There is immense opportunities for partnership between Estonian and Indian companies," Naidu said. He said there is immense opportunities for partnership between Estonian and Indian companies in programmes such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India.

The vice president invited the Estonian government to participate in the forthcoming India-Europe 29 Business Forum to be held on November 20-21 in New Delhi which is a focused event for strengthening cooperation between India and 29 countries of Europe.

Estonia is a member of the Eropean Union. The Baltic republic is recognised as a digital state, having great technological achievements to its credit. Both leaders also discussed common concerns such as climate change and global warming. Naidu invited Eastonia to join the International Solar Alliance in which India is playing a leading role in order to enable rapid deployment of solar energy globally and facilitate transfer of technology. "We are looking forward to working closely with Estonia in the UN Security Council," added Naidu, who also held a meeting with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. UNI